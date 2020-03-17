Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 487 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,326.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $100.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,789.94. 8,606,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,672.00 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,981.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

