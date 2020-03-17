SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $6.07 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $482,619.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

