SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $13,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock worth $7,474,183 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 1,081,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

