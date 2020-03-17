Skrumble Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $781,617.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $781,617.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 186.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LBank, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

