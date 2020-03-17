Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.62)-(0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.53). The company issued revenue guidance of $373-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.64 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.62–0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,176,931. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.