Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.21–0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $82-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.59 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.62–0.55 EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 2,070,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,565. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.47.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $789,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

