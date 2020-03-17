Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $82-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.62–0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 2,070,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,565. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

