SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Acquires $43,520.00 in Stock

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,343. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $17,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 136,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

