SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $265,655.76

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $265,655.76 and $58,882.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004808 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,216,460 coins and its circulating supply is 23,139,368 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

