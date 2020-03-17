Social Send Market Capitalization Hits $156,699.70 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Social Send has a total market cap of $156,699.70 and $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Social Send has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,198,859 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

