Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,978. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.