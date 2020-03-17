Sodexo (SDXAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY):

3/16/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sodexo S.A. manages and delivers services. The company provide services in three primary business areas: on-site services, benefits and rewards services and personal and home services worldwide. On-site services includes construction management, reception, medical equipment sterilization, housekeeping, technical maintenance, leisure cruises, foodservices and prisoner rehabilitation to corporate, healthcare, education, defense, remote sites, justice services. Benefits and rewards services provide passes and vouchers. Personal and Home Services includes childcare, tutoring, concierge services and in-home service care facilities. Sodexo S.A., formerly known as Sodexho Alliance SA, is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. “

3/10/2020 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/14/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Sodexo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Sodexo is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 234,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,978. Sodexo SA has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

