Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires 17,474 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.44. 2,900,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

