Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCT. Barclays assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,131.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,088.63. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.