Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.06 ($39.61).

Software stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.38 ($28.35). The company had a trading volume of 210,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

