Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) CFO Richard Peteka Acquires 8,000 Shares

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) CFO Richard Peteka bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 587,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.