Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Purchases 15,000 Shares

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross bought 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $183,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 587,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

