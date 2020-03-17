SolarCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $360.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $448,416.48 and $360.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00641223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010316 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,947,250 coins and its circulating supply is 57,372,146 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

