Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

SOI stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

