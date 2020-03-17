SONO Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $4,906.10 and $7.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00179880 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00847734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00180293 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007536 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00107975 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

