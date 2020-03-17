Sony (NYSE:SNE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

Sony stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

