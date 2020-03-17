Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,281 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 13.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.82% of Union Pacific worth $1,028,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $146,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 11,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 501,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,706,000 after purchasing an additional 390,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,863,000 after purchasing an additional 238,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. 4,738,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

