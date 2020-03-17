Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $710.84 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises about 9.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 4.08% of Altice USA worth $710,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $662,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,135,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.