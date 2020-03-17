Soroban Capital Partners LP Purchases 605,684 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 605,684 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 0.8% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.83% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $59,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 268,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,271. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.