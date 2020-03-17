Soroban Capital Partners LP Sells 844,724 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Soroban Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,724 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels accounts for 3.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.79% of Hilton Hotels worth $247,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 464,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

