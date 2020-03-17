Soroban Capital Partners LP Takes $497.32 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,872,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,324,000. CSX makes up approximately 6.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.88% of CSX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 8,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.