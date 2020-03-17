SounDAC (XSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,908.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. SounDAC has a market cap of $43,749.98 and approximately $43,908.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SounDAC has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002689 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000442 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.