Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of LUV opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

