Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,041 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 351,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,889. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

