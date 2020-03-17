S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 7.5% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $227.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,126. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average of $269.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $203.44 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.