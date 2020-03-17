SpaceChain Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a market cap of $795,740.17 and approximately $138,850.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

