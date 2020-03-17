Spark Power Group (SPG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Spark Power Group to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.