SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 291.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

