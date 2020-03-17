SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SDY traded up $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 2,311,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,340. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

