Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $9,095.97 and approximately $6,085.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00647597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010339 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

