SpeedCash Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $3,756.15 and $33.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

