Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%.

SPRO opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.