Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Hits $464,091.05

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $464,091.05 and $837.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00033107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00109583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.66 or 0.99972864 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00085274 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000800 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

