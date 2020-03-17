Spiking (SPIKE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Spiking has a market cap of $369,296.83 and approximately $531,614.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.04093654 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

