Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

