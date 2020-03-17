SportyCo Reaches Market Cap of $39,576.17 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $39,576.17 and $31.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 463.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

