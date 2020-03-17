SpreadCoin Price Down 71.6% Over Last Week (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $7,057.74 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 71.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpreadCoin

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

