Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of Square worth $214,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 2,202,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

