Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 22,667,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

