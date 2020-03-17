StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $104,683.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00018374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,116,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,181 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance.

