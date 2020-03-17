Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,270,000 after acquiring an additional 230,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124,844 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,526,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 371,481 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 2,528,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.