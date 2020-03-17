Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Stag Industrial worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 869.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Stag Industrial by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 249,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Stag Industrial by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 310,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

