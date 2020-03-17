Stakinglab Reaches Market Cap of $7,717.04 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $7,717.04 and $285.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00343344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,899,486 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

