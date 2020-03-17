Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 1,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.39. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

