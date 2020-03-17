Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,379. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

